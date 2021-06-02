Certara, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 9th (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara’s (NASDAQ:CERT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Certara had issued 29,055,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $668,265,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.72. Certara has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 2,554.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,551,000 after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 153.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 93.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.