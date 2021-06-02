CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.44 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003838 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $65.10 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00283992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.01239275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.60 or 1.00082485 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032758 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,485,795 coins and its circulating supply is 45,197,361 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

