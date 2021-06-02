Chainlink Trading Up 2.6% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $31.43 or 0.00082636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $13.50 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.01036369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,646.77 or 0.09589079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00093472 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.