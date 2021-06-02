Chainswap (TOKEN) Price Hits $0.92

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Chainswap has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $311,615.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,900,854 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

