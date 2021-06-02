Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 319.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 2,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,520. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

