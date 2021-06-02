Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Reduced by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $332.90 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.76 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.62.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

