ChatCoin Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $117,866.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,885.44 or 0.99984738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00088981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001103 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002689 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

