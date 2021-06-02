CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $202,236.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00282313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00187142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.31 or 0.01200781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,435.69 or 0.99824487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00032513 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

