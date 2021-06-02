CheesecakeSwap Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and $202,236.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00282313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00187142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.31 or 0.01200781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,435.69 or 0.99824487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00032513 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

