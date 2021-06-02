Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 18,745.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.71% of Chico’s FAS worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

