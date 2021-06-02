Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $156.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00081552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.01024779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.04 or 0.09516130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051730 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,955,194 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

