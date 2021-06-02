Chimpion 1-Day Volume Tops $612,427.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00008287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $612,427.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

