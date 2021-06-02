Christopher Fitzgerald Sells 2,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 720,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.