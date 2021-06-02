Chronologic (DAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,957.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Chronologic has a total market cap of $283,285.81 and approximately $2,957.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.01035778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.40 or 0.09643021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,394,861 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,981 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

