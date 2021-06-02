CIBC Cuts Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$36.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 175,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

