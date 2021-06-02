CIBC Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$36.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.05.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.59. The stock has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a PE ratio of -44.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.60.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4515379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

