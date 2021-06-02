CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 39,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$30,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,858,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,294.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,340.00.

On Friday, May 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,340.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 45,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,100.00.

On Monday, May 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$3,950.00.

Shares of MBA stock remained flat at $C$0.80 on Wednesday. 11,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,891. The stock has a market cap of C$56.96 million and a P/E ratio of -19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.