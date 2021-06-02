Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.41. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $352.28. 331,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

