Cipher (CPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,662.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Cipher has a market cap of $108,983.24 and approximately $104,662.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00127782 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002559 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00887820 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

