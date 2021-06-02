Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

