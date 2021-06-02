Citadel (CTL) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 52% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 64% lower against the US dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $91,745.01 and $98.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

