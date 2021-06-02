Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.98% of Citi Trends worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.32. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

