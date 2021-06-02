Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $380.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.36.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $196.10 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

