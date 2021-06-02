Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target to $50.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

MDLA opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,812,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

