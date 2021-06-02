Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

WOOF opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

