Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
WOOF opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
