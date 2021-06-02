Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,636.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1,700.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.05.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,410.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,453.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

