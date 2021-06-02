Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Plans $1.88 Dividend

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.8786 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

