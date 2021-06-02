City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.94

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 170448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $515.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

