Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 29th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 180,518 shares of company stock worth $3,068,559 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its position in shares of Civeo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Civeo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.69 million, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

