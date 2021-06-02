Clash Token (SCT) Market Cap Tops $499,865.54

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Clash Token has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. Clash Token has a total market cap of $499,865.54 and approximately $621.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clash Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,830.79 or 1.00086952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00090480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002727 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling Clash Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clash Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clash Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clash Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clash Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clash Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.