Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,712.0% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 262,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $812,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,265.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

