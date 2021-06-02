Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 29th total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 27.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at $2,372,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

CLNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. Clene has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $642.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.08.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

