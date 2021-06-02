Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Financial Contrast

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

This table compares Impala Platinum and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 3.22 $1.03 billion $1.23 14.80 Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.91 -$122.00 million $0.17 120.53

Impala Platinum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cleveland-Cliffs. Impala Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs -0.32% 10.98% 1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Impala Platinum and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $22.03, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Volatility and Risk

Impala Platinum has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Impala Platinum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.