Clever DeFi (CLVA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.38 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00004862 BTC on exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $26,680.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00286692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00187996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.17 or 0.01045375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,575.04 or 0.99905857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00033164 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

