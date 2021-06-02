Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.77. 8,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 66,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

