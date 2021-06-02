ClinTex CTi Price Reaches $0.0791 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $7.64 million and $1.77 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.01025743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.84 or 0.09510549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00052086 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,645,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

