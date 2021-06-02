CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) Stock Price Down 4.6%

CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 19,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

CM Life Sciences II Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMII)

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.