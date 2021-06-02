CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 30,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,274. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

