Coats Group (LON:COA) PT Raised to GBX 80

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COA. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Shares of LON:COA traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67.50 ($0.88). 1,343,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.32. The company has a market capitalization of £980.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.