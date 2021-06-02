Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

