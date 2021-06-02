Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,646,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

