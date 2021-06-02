Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 157,828 shares.The stock last traded at $49.57 and had previously closed at $49.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.2729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

