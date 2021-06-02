Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 3,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,652.86 ($34.66).

LON:CCH traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,617 ($34.19). 433,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,464.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,636 ($34.44).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21). Insiders purchased 951 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,062 over the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

