Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY remained flat at $$36.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

