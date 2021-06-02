Cocos-BCX Market Capitalization Achieves $22.31 Million (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $22.31 million and $3.86 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cocos-BCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

