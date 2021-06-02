Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSF. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PSF opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

