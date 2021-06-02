CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $86,616.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

