Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $2.70 on Major Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00007156 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $75,908.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00283923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00186433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.36 or 0.01183974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,611.47 or 0.99763840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032855 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

