Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 310,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

