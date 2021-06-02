Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 25,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 50,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI)

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

